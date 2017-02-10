14 Valentine’s Day Traditions

By Kerrie McLoughlin

Growing up, I always looked forward to Valentine’s Day. I loved making valentines for my friends at school and decorating a shoebox to collect them in. When I got home from school I could always count on chocolates from my mom and a small gift from my dad. Cards had come in the mail from grandparents and aunts. I was definitely made to feel special on Valentine’s Day. I think everyone should get the chance to feel special on this sweet day full of love, so check out the 14 traditions below and give a few a try.

It doesn’t matter if your child is in school, is homeschooled, or is too young to be in school, decorating a holder for Valentine’s Day goodies is a must for holding fun stuff from the day. A cardboard shoebox works great, as does a large plastic ice cream bucket. Just cut a hole in the lid big enough to handle cards, notes and treats, and go to town decorating it with colored crepe paper, glitter glue and more! While your child sleeps, decorate his bedroom door with heart-shaped sticky notes in the shape of a wreath that say all of the things you love about him. Older kids may act like this is dorky, but inside they’ll be glowing. Cards and heart-shaped notes are a must on this day! Of course you’ll buy or make some for your own kids, but don’t forget about nieces, nephews, the friends of your kids, your spouse, the children of your pals and more. Everyone loves to get mail! A heart-shaped breakfast is a fun way to start the day. Think heart-shaped pancakes, eggs, biscuits or toast with strawberry jelly, using a metal, heart-shaped cookie cutter. Getting dressed should be extra special today, with the color scheme being pink, red, purple and white. Or just go extra fancy. Break out that heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out a heart sandwich for your child’s lunch. Why not write a silly love poem to your child and pop it in their lunch bag?! Roses are red; Violets are blue; I love you; Yes, I do do do! I can’t think of Valentine’s Day without also thinking of chocolate! Set out some red, pink and silver Hershey kisses in a heart-shaped bowl for a sweet treat. Make a Valentine Tree for each member of your family. Simply draw the trunk of a tree and cut out heart-shaped leaves. Then write different reasons why you love each person and glue the leaf to their tree. Tape it to the bathroom mirror or somewhere in their bedroom as a daily reminder of your love. This is a great day to surprise your child with a small gift like a book, stuffed animal, stickers or craft supplies, wrapped in heart wrapping paper, of course! Sugar cookies are a must today. Drag out the baking supplies (or I like to buy the cookie dough in a roll), the frosting and the sprinkles and make a mess together in the kitchen. Flowers in February brighten up anyone’s day. If you don’t expect to receive any, buy them for yourself! If your child is old enough to enjoy a flower instead of eat it, place one pink or red carnation or rose in a bud vase in your child’s room. On the menu for dinner: heart-shaped pizza. It’s easy to shape the dough in a large heart then add the toppings your family loves. Don’t forget about your pets! You can order a heart-shaped food/water bowl at Amazon.com for just a few bucks and show your pet some love all year. End this lovely day with “A Charlie Brown Valentine: Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown” or some other cute Valentine’s Day show with a character your child loves.

Kerrie McLoughlin (TheKerrieShow.com) and her family are in love with this holiday.