This is a wonderful opportunity for parents to meet with local STEM camps, performing arts, educational, sports, traditional day or overnight camps and make your summer plans. Kids will be able to enjoy and participate in a variety of camp experiences, such as: archery, zip lining, rock climbing, Euro bungee, tie dye t-shirts and much more. Whatever type of experience your child is looking for, this is the place to find it!

Free admission. $3 unlimited activity fee per child for activities.