Virtual Camp Expo

Camp Summer Expo

This is a wonderful opportunity for parents to meet with local STEM camps, performing arts, educational, sports, traditional day or overnight camps and make your summer plans. Kids will be able to enjoy and participate in a variety of camp experiences, such as: archery, zip lining, rock climbing, Euro bungee, tie dye t-shirts and much more. Whatever type of experience your child is looking for, this is the place to find it!

Free admission. $3 unlimited activity fee per child for activities.

Art Camps

Art Camps

Educational Camps

Educational Camps

Gymnastics/Cheer/Dance Camps

Gymnastics/Cheer/Dance Camps

Music Camps

Music Camps

Overnight Camps

Overnight Camps

Science/STEM Camps

Science/STEM Camps

Sport Camps

Sport Camps

Theater Camps

Theater Camps

Traditional Day Camps

Traditional Day Camps

SIGN UP FOR OUR

E-NEWSLETTER!

Join our monthly eNewsletter to get Arizona Parenting delivered straight to your inbox!

You rock! Thanks for signing up to receive our monthly eNewsletter! Check your inbox for confirmation!