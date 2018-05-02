Family Staycations

By Nora Heston Tarte

Summer is almost here and that means it’s time to plan your summer vacation! Lucky for Phoenix families, there’s no need to travel far to enjoy a little fun in (and out of) the sun. These vacations offer opportunities for families to rest, relax, cool down and get wet, while bonding and creating lasting memories together—an important step for child development. Check out some of our top picks for summer vacation packages in Arizona, complete with summer specials to make it all affordable.

The Four Seasons at Troon North



Five-Diamond service in the rugged Sonoran Desert

The Four Seasons doesn’t skimp on luxury, and the Scottsdale at Troon North location is no exception. Located in the scenic foothills of Pinnacle Peak, Four Seasons Resort & Spa has a newly updated pool complex prime for poolside pampering and Latin dining served at its award-winning restaurant Talavera, a Spanish steakhouse.

Feel like a celebrity while you enjoy complimentary frozen treats in the comfort of a private cabana at the Saguaro Blossom pool and restaurant before heading to a spa appointment during the property’s spa happy hour—3-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday—complete with discounted spa packages.

For Kids: Keep the kids busy and catch a little couple’s time by taking advantage of the Kids for All Seasons program, open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The program boasts all-day fun for kids ages 5 to 12 and includes crafts, games, movies, video games, a pool table, ping-pong table and Lego table.

Summer Specials: Complimentary “dive-in” movies for families at the pool, running every Saturday night throughout summer. From June 1 to August 31, weekday rates start at $189/night. Spa Happy Hour packages include two 25-minute treatments of choice for $139 or three 25-minute treatments for $179, offered from 3-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.

For Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale reservations, call (480) 513-5039 or (888) 207-9696.

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

At the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, staff is dedicated to ensuring guests have a cool time. Check out the resort’s Big Chill summer, boasting subzero summer escapes, freezing family fun and Instagram-worthy arctic adventures.

On Saturdays the resort hosts a new event called the Polar Plunge during which a 300-pound ice cube is dropped into the resort’s adventure pool, Guests can enjoy choreographed FlowRider—a surfing stimulator—routines before resting in a themed cabana, outfitted to look like an igloo (which will be very enticing in the tripe-digit heat). Enjoy all the resort has to offer, including lazy river floating, rides down the 110-foot waterslide, a poolside DJ, games, activities, unlimited s’mores and savory Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, and seek refuge between excursions at chill stations that boast cooling spa and beauty treatments, arts and crafts activities for kids and adults, icy sweet treats and live entertainment.

For Kids: From Memorial Day through the first week of August, The Westin Kierland will host a series of week-long summer camps exclusively for kids including surf camp for 8- to 13-year-olds who want to learn how to body board and flow board on the Kierland FlowRider wave simulator. Kids ages 4-12 can enroll in Camp Kierland. The resort’s new­est camp gives kids an outlet to explore the grounds, par­ticipate in arts and crafts and try other activities from pottery painting to cooking classes.

Summer Specials: Take advantage of the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa’s Big Chill Package with rates starting from $159 with a $50 per room, per night dining credit.

For reservations call (480) 624-1202, or visit KierlandResort.com for more information.

Hilton El Conquistador Tucson

Head south to Tucson where the Hilton property El Conquistador offers a resort oasis in the southwestern desert. By trekking a few miles outside of the Phoenix metro, families can escape their daily routines and connect away from the hustle and bustle of home in a spectacular Southwest setting.

The resort’s summer lineup offers families a host of daily, organized activities including games, contests and interactive events such as poolside s’mores-making at any of the resort’s five pools. And those pools offer more than s’mores, including water slides and a shallow children’s pool shaped like a fish. Plan your day with the amenities in mind—including horseback riding at the property stables, Saturday DJs, poolside dive-in movies, stargazing, sun gazing and cooking and baking with on-site chefs.

For Kids: The El Con Kids Club, in its second year, will be in full swing this summer. Every weekend Friday-Sunday kids ages 4 to 12 can participate in specialized activities with programs offered full-day, half-day or by the hour, giving parents a chance to sneak away to the adult-only acacia pool or have dinner sans children. Also for kids, trail rides and riding lessons start at age 5 and all kids under age 5 eat free.

Summer Specials: Book the resort’s summer leisure package to enjoy a $50 credit. The resort’s family fun package includes complimentary breakfast for four and free Wi-Fi.

For reservations, call (520) 544-5000, or visit HiltonElConquistador.com/specials for more information.

Disney Vacations

Looking for that Magical Disney adventure this summer? California is only a short ride away, whether heading to San Diego to board the Disney Cruise Line or heading to Anaheim for Disneyland. Everything about these destinations is all about the kids. It’s the laughter, the time spent together and the memories you make.

Tink’s Magical Vacations, a vacation planner focused on Disney destinations, can advise families on the ins and outs of traveling to Walt Disney World, Disneyland or Aulani—a Disney Resort & Spa, sailing on a Disney Cruise Line or embarking on a grand adventure with Adventures by Disney.

Summer Specials:

Disneyland Resort – Enjoy a fourth night free when you book three nights near the magic with at a Good Neighbor Hotel. Only non-discounted three-night packages at participating Good Neighbor Hotels qualify, and every package must include a minimum three-day (one-Park per day) Disneyland Resort theme park ticket per person. Valid for select stays arriving April 11 through December 31.

Disney Cruise Line – Experience the magic of Disney Cruise Line. Explore itineraries as far as the Caribbean, Alaska, or Europe, or closer to home with departures leaving from San Diego, California. Offer applies to select dates this fall.

To book any of these vacation packages or to find availability on other Disney vacations including trips all over the world with Adventures by Disney, contact Kimberly at [email protected] or send a message through Facebook at www.facebook.com/TMVwithKimberly. Kimberly’s concierge-level booking and planning services are free to clients.