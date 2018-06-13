Keep Kids Learning Over Summer

The last bell has rung, backpacks are tucked away and children all over Arizona are headed to pools, camps and family road trips. But that doesn’t mean that learning should stop. In fact, summer is a great time to learn as a family and help to prevent “summer brain drain.”

To ensure that your kids are ready for the start of the new school year, engage them in everyday activities that will let them practice math and literacy skills, while exploring their interests and igniting their curiosity. Here are a few simple ideas to get you started:

Enlist your children in everyday tasks, such as shopping and cooking. These provide ample opportunities to practice age-appropriate skills. It’s a chance to review colors and shapes, group like objects, develop expertise with fractions and percentages, and much more. If you’re not sure what your kids were learning this year, check out our grade-by-grade breakdown of academic milestones. Carve out time for reading every day. Good books can open the door to exciting new people, places and adventures. Find books that speak to your child’s interests – they’ll be even more engaged if you let them choose the book. Many local libraries even have summer reading programs, where kids can track their progress, attend fun events and even win prizes. Visit your local library or Maricopa County Reads to find out if they’re participating. Get to know Arizona. No matter where you live in Arizona, there are cultural, natural and historic sites waiting to be discovered. Whether it’s a day trip to Montezuma’s Castle, a quick visit to the Phoenix Art Museum or an exploration of the Museum of Northern Arizona or Biosphere 2, there are plenty of places to link learning and fun.

Expect More Arizona is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan education advocacy organization working to ensure every child receives an excellent education every step of the way. For more information visit ExpectMoreArizona.org.