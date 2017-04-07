Online Test Preparation

AzMERIT. PSAT. SAT. ACT. The alphabet soup of tests can rattle even the most knowledgeable student. Whether it’s finals or college entrance exams, testing can be a stressful time for students and parents, alike.

But there are aids to help students manage their nerves and prepare for the exam through regular practice and study. Thanks to the U.S. Army, students throughout Arizona have access to March2Success. It’s a free, no-obligation website with practice tests, flashcards, and self-paced courses to help students hone their test-taking skills.

March2Success helps students become comfortable with standardized testing through practice and repetition. The content covers everything from the social sciences and technology to math and physics. And for students who are continuing on to college, resources include SAT and ACT flashcards and practice tests.

March2Success is a good fit for most any high school student who wants to become more adept at test-taking, or for those who wish to review content from previous courses. The cutting-edge assessment software and relevant content are designed to accelerate the student learning curve and help them achieve college and career goals.

In addition to courses that can be customized based on student knowledge, specific resources include:

High school preparation: practice questions and flashcard decks for study skills, language arts, math, science

High school science hub: earth science, biology, chemistry, physics

College readiness online courses: flashcard decks for math and language arts

Social sciences: practice questions for economics, finance, and accounting

Math: practice questions covering algebra, data analysis, probability, geometry, and more

Nursing: practice tests for entrance exams

Technology: practice questions covering computing and technical writing

Pre-engineering: practice questions covering pre-calculus, calculus, and physics

Zero-hour threat: video game to raise SAT/ACT scores

Best of all, the resources are free to parents, teachers, and students over the age of 13. Simply visit the March2Success website to sign up. And to learn more about testing in Arizona, including what to expect from AzMERIT, visit ExpectMoreArizona.org/AzMERIT.

Expect More Arizona is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan education advocacy organization working to build a movement of Arizonans in support of world-class education for every child. For more information visit ExpectMoreArizona.org.