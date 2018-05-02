Packing for Camp

By Christina Katz

No one at your kids’ camp is hoping you will over-pack. Camp staff are busy scheduling the type of summer adventures that make lifelong memories. So resist the urge to over-pack your kids for camp. Keep your approach simple. Here are a few tips that will make your job easier and save you money and headaches.

Be A Follower. Heed the camp packing list, even if you don’t understand every piece of advice. The staff has done this before and they know what is necessary and what is not. If you have a question, send an email in advance. Don’t wait until the last minute to pack. Divide and conquer the list early by laying everything out where it can be checked and double-checked. Expect it to all come back home in a jumble, of course.

Think Duffel Bag. If your camp does not tell you how to pack, invest in a large, sturdy duffel bag and do not over-fill it. You want to leave a bit of room for everything to come home after camp when it’s not packed as well as you packed it. In fact, tuck a collapsible nylon bag into one of the duffel bag pockets. It’s sure to come in handy on the way home. If your camp requires a trunk, consider a soft trunk for easier mobility.

Go With Worn. Don’t go on a spending spree and send your child to camp with a whole new wardrobe. These clothes will likely come home stained and ripped, if they even all make it home at all. Suffice it to say, pack old clothing that won’t be missed if it does not return. Anything of irreplaceable sentimental value needs to stay home, even if it’s just an old t-shirt. Send favorites as long as they are replaceable. Have a variety of appropriate shoes. And if you buy new shoes, definitely break them in before camp.

Label Almost Everything. Use a black laundry marker or a silver Sharpie for black items. If you shop online, you can find a white laundry marker that will last a couple of years. But don’t go so far as labeling socks. Buy inexpensive socks of the same type and make sure your camper can identify them. Keep markings simple for most things by using three initials. However, mark important items like boots, sneakers, and water bottles with full names. Also, label luggage.

Like Lightweight Layers. Even if it will be cool or even cold at night, resist the urge to pack a parka. Go with lightweight layers. A t-shirt, sweatshirt, and a waterproof shell is plenty warm enough for active kids. For cooler locations, fleece is lightweight and warm. Jeans may not sound fierce but will come in handy on cool nights by the fire. Don’t forget a camp chair for damp mornings and evenings outdoors. And if you are going to pack anything extra, consider socks and underwear, a second bathing suit, and a back-up water bottle.

Expect Damp. Sleeping bags should be easy to dry in the sun, just in case. Pack any stationary, books and papers in zip-top bags. You can separate small clothing into zip-top bags when packing. Include a few spare zip-top bags in a pocket to sort laundry into while at camp. Remind your camper not to zip anything damp into a plastic bag to avoid mildew.

Repel Critters Naturally. Make sure camp cabins will be animal-proof before sending candy or snacks. Beware of ants and other bugs. When packing toiletries, invest in insect-repelling natural brands for shampoo, conditioner and soap. You can always transfer liquids into small, spill-proof containers and leave the remainder at home. Natural scents that discourage bugs include tea tree, rosemary, eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint and lemongrass. Try bath products with these scents and also pack traditional insect repellent.

Ease Pressure. I am sure you want your kids to write to you from camp, so include self-addressed postcards or stationary. Then when drop-off day arrives, squeeze those campers tight, tell them you love them, and let them off the hook to enjoy a summer camp experience of their own creation. They may not write or call or even think of you much, and that’s okay. If they send one piece of mail, let it be enough until they return. The less they think about you and home, the better job you did packing them up for independence.

What To Bring To Camp:

Extra socks and underwear

Extra spill-proof water bottle

Extra bathing suit

Nylon laundry bag

Bathroom/shower caddy

Headlamp or flashlight and batteries

Disposable camera

Towels and bed linens

Camp chair

Raincoat or poncho

Sunglasses

Waterproof sunscreen

Lip balm

Feminine protection

Insect repellant

Back-up glasses or contacts

Pre-addressed stationary

A good book

Playing cards and small games

A few personal items (family photos, stuffed animal, twinkle lights)

Author, journalist and writing coach Christina Katz is a notorious over-packer. Luckily her daughter is a performer, who has learned how to pack expediently yet thoroughly.