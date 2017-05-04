Summer Getaways

Compiled by Michelle Talsma Everson

School is almost out and now is the perfect time to plan a summer getaway. Whether you prefer a staycation here in the Valley or choose to drive a few hours for a more out of town experience, you won’t be disappointed with these top four resorts.

Glorietta Bay Inn

Coronado, California

gloriettabayinn.com/offers-and-packages

Looking for a getaway to the sea? Glorietta Bay Inn is a cozy boutique hotel with an 11-room historic mansion and 89 contemporary rooms and suites. With a convenient location to the “Best Beach,” as designated by the Travel Channel, and its rich and luxurious architecture and history, the Glorietta Bay Inn is a definitive Coronado hotel. The inn combine old world charm with contemporary Southern California comfort, a winning combination that simply cannot be matched. The inviting music room and sun-warmed porch is a pleasant setting to enjoy the delightful complimentary continental breakfast with afternoon refreshments. The inn is steps away from dining and boutique shopping, and is just minutes away from San Diego’s best attractions. The stunning boutique hotel takes you back to a world and time long past with all the modern amenities of today. Available through the end of June, the three-night Coronado Escape package is $560 and includes three nights in a deluxe room, parking, continental breakfast for three mornings, and a bottle of wine upon arrival. Visit online for additional packages and savings.

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Scottsdale, Arizona

kierlandresort.com

Located in the heart of Scottsdale, The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa provides contemporary amenities and design while helping its guests to experience the “Essence of Arizona” through an ever-changing collection of art as well as an educational wildlife program. The Arizona Spa showcases traditional therapies from Arizona’s many cultures of healing, as well as ancient treatments infused with the essence of the Far East. Bringing together perfectly manicured golf, golf boards, golf bikes and Segway golf, the Kierland Golf Experience is the area’s most innovative golf program. The resort is also conveniently located near a plethora of dining and shopping venues. All summer, the Resort’s FUN Team leads chill-seeking adventurers in activities created to beat the heat. On Freezing Fridays, the Adventure Pool, Lazy River, 110-foot waterslide and Kierland FlowRider will stay open until 10 p.m. A poolside DJ, S’mores, and party games round out the fun. On Saturdays, guests enjoy wintery poolside games and activities all day including the Polar Plung (hundreds of pounds of ice are dropped into the pool) and delicious Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ. Enjoy cool summer savings with The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa’s Big Chill Package, rates start at $149 + tax per night.

Tanque Verde Ranch

Tucson, Arizona

tanqueverderanch.com

Located on 60,000 acres of stunning desert landscape within Tucson, Tanque Verde Ranch is a true travel anomaly, offering a dude ranch experience with a resort-like feel that both adults and children can enjoy. The ranch is all-inclusive, meaning guests receive spacious accommodations in southwestern salas, casitas, and haciendas, three daily meals with new and old friends, and access to the ranch’s many onsite amenities – including two pools, a spa, and more. Families can enjoy an abundance of recreational activities included in their stays, including horseback riding, guided mountain bike rides, tennis, pickle ball, fishing, watercolor classes, guided hikes, yoga and more. In addition, social events such as cowboy cookouts with line dancing under the stars, morning breakfast rides up to the scenic Old Homestead, and horseback riding competitions like team penning and fun-khana, allow families to bond and create lasting friendships and memories during their stay. Tanque Verde Ranch offers a “Kids Stay Free” package from June 1 – September 30 this year, which includes a free all-inclusive stay for up to two children ages 4-11, when booked with a three-night minimum stay with two paying adult guests.

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

Scottsdale, Arizona

fourseasons.com/scottsdale

Make this a summer to remember with a getaway to Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North. Experience sunrise hikes to adjacent Pinnacle Peak Park, dining al fresco under a blanket of stars and poolside pampering at the sparkling, two-tiered pool complex. Families will enjoy the complimentary Kids For All Seasons program, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a rotating variety of daily programming. The entire family can head to the pool for complimentary “Dive-In” movies, running every Saturday night throughout the summer, accompanied by a themed buffet available at an additional cost. During the day, relax at the pool with complimentary cabanas and amenities such as smoothie samples and fruit kebabs. At night, take advantage of the resort’s scenic views of the Valley below with complimentary stargazing led by a professional astronomer every Thursday night. Nestled in the cooling foothills of Pinnacle Peak, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North offers a truly handcrafted resort experience – delivering impeccable, highly personalized Five-Diamond service amid the rugged beauty of the lush Sonoran Desert. Summer weekday rates start at $189 per night. Visit online for additional packages and options.