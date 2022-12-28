AZ RenFest: Create Your Own Coat of Arms Contest

The Arizona Renaissance Festival (AZRF) returns for its 35th anniversary, February 4 thru April 2, 2023.

This year, Arizona Parenting has partnered with our friends at the AZRF for a Coat of Arms Contest. Your child is invited to create and submit their Coat of Arms for a chance to win one of three prize packages that will include tickets to The Arizona Renaissance Festival, meeting with a knight, become knighted and receive a shield reflecting the design that they submitted for the contest.

First, you and your child can read up on the history behind coats of arms and the story each coat of arms tells here in the January edition of Arizona Parenting: A History of Coats of Arms

Next, use the link provided below to download and print a contest form. Your child should color and design their coat of arms based on their interests, hobbies, personality, character, and family name. When they are finished their coat of arms should say something about who your child is, and what they like to do.

Download your child’s contest form and coat of arms outline here: Arizona Parenting/AZ RenFest 2023 Coat of Arms Coloring Contest

Take a photo or scan your child’s coat of arms and email it to edit@azparenting.com by 11:59pm on February 28, 2023.

Be sure to include their name, age, and your email address. Winners will be notified by email on March 1, 2023.

Three winners will be selected.

First Place Winner wins:

Tickets for themselves and family 4 total

Win a shield reflective of their design

Get to meet a knight.

Get Knighted

Second Place Winner wins:

Tickets for themselves and 2 family members

Win a shield reflective of their design

Get to meet a knight.

Get Knighted

Third Place Winner wins:

Ticket for themselves and one family member

Win a shield reflective of their design

Get to meet a knight.

Get Knighted

