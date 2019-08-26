It’s Showtime!

By Christina Katz

When most parents think of school theater programs, they may think of their child on stage in the spotlight. But theater programs offer many more opportunities than what an audience sees up on stage.

While dramatically-inclined kids can certainly benefit from acting from a young age, students can find many ways to contribute to a production beyond acting, even without prior theater experience.

Kids can crisscross back and forth as they explore a variety of ways to contribute to theatrical productions. And maybe all this theatrical experience and know-how will help your child prepare to stand confidently in a spotlight of her very own some day.

Long story short: most directors frown on kids who act like the spotlight has been reserved for them and them alone. Theater is a complex art and it takes a village to make a show happen. So why not count all the ways your child might become involved? There are likely more opportunities than you even realized, including ways to spend time volunteering with your child.

Audition for a part. Actors may seem to have the most glamorous jobs in any show, but acting is a big time commitment and tons of work, especially for the show’s leads. If this is your child’s first theater experience, aim for supporting or chorus roles, which are less pressure and more fun when a student is joining a production for the first time.

Christina Katz is a journalist whose husband has been a high school theater teacher for over a decade and a half. She has seen many plays and musicals and always enjoys them thoroughly