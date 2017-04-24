Teacher Appreciation

Take the time to thank a teacher



As the school year winds to a close, parents might be thinking about how to show appreciation to their child’s teachers. And it’s the perfect time – the first week of every May is Teacher Appreciation Week. Today is always a good day to express your gratitude to the person who spends the better part of their life educating and inspiring the next generation.

But how can a parent repay the hours of planning, teaching, grading papers and so much more that educators do every day? Here are some creative, and cost-saving ways to show you care:

Write a note. Teachers aren’t in it for the money – they teach to change lives. Share how their hard work and dedication has impacted you and your child. It will be the gift that lasts a lifetime.

Teachers aren’t in it for the money – they teach to change lives. Share how their hard work and dedication has impacted you and your child. It will be the gift that lasts a lifetime. Skip the mug. Teachers have plenty of coffee mugs – opt instead for a home-baked treat or gift card. Both will be appreciated for their thoughtfulness and utility.

Teachers have plenty of coffee mugs – opt instead for a home-baked treat or gift card. Both will be appreciated for their thoughtfulness and utility. Lend a hand. The end of the school year is especially challenging for educators. Youth are restless and stressed about testing, there are grades to close out and classrooms to clean, and they always appreciate a classroom volunteer.

The end of the school year is especially challenging for educators. Youth are restless and stressed about testing, there are grades to close out and classrooms to clean, and they always appreciate a classroom volunteer. Share your gratitude statewide. Log on to the Expect More Arizona Facebook page and send a thank you note to all Arizona educators.

Log on to the Expect More Arizona Facebook page and send a thank you note to all Arizona educators. Don’t put it off. There’s never a bad time to encourage a teacher. They have one of the toughest jobs out there; preparing future leaders is a big responsibility and a little gratitude can go a long way.

Expect More Arizona is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan education advocacy organization working to ensure every child receives an excellent education every step of the way. For more information visit ExpectMoreArizona.org/teachers.