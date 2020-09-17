Beloved Children’s Book By Local Author Now Available in Spanish

Arizona author, Sasha Graham, adds A Milo no le gustan las mañanas to Tiny Ninja Books collection

Arizona author, Sasha Graham, has announced the publication of the Spanish language edition of her children’s book, Milo does not like Mornings. The new edition, A Milo no le gustan las mañanas, is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on Tuesday, September 29.

“I loved working with Graciela Rodríguez de Hernández on this translation of Milo does not like Mornings and I am thrilled at the way she has made the translation sing. Spanish has woven its way through my life since childhood and I am delighted to have the chance to bring Milo and his Tiny Ninja to Spanish-speaking kids and their grown-ups,” said Sasha.

MILO DOES NOT LIKE MORNINGS

Infinitely relatable to both children and adults, Milo does not like Mornings, was originally published in English on August 22, 2019.

Milo does not like Mornings is full of humor, beautiful illustrations and vibrant colors, and tells the story of a little boy named Milo who wants so much to do the right thing, but needs a little help from his Tiny Ninja. This funny, engaging, and upbeat story also includes four dynamic seek-and-finds that invite young readers to “Find the Ninjas”.

TINY NINJA BOOKS

Tiny Ninja Books is a collection of books targeting children ages 4-8. The central idea of every story is that we are each born with our own Tiny Ninja who is the bravest, strongest, most awesome version of us. Our Tiny Ninja is always there for us, all we have to do is listen. Tiny Ninja Books are written by Sasha Graham and illustrated by Angelina Valieva.

Sasha Graham is a former executive at the Walt Disney Studios and her writing has appeared in magazines, newspapers and on television. She attended the University of San Francisco and following graduation, she worked in San Francisco as a television writer/producer and as a publicist. She later moved to Los Angeles to work for the Walt Disney Studios and it was in LA that she met her husband Alan, a pediatrician.

Sasha is a longtime volunteer at Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship and a board member of The Giving Group AZ. Sasha & Alan live in beautiful Arizona where they encourage each other and their children, Finn, Indy & Odessa, to always listen to their Tiny Ninjas.

Angelina Valieva—Illustrator Angelina Valieva was born into the family of acclaimed artist Vladimir Valiev in Uzbekistan and it was thanks to her father that she chose her profession. From a young age, her father directed her hand and taught her to draw. In 2005, she graduated from Republic Art College, where she studied graphic design. In addition to illustrating numerous children’s books that have been published worldwide, Angelina has participated in various international art competitions and has won many awards. “Working with children’s illustrations gives you the opportunity to go back to your childhood and feel like a child again,” said Angelina. “This is a fabulous world; there are no borders and nothing is impossible. It makes me really happy when I dive into an imaginary world again and again.”

Translator Graciela Rodríguez de Hernández was born and raised in the border town of Laredo, Texas, learning English and Spanish simultaneously. She received her BA in Spanish, her teacher’s certificate and also her master’s degree in library science from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas. Graciela, her husband, David, (physician) and their three daughters moved to Los Angeles in 1982. It was there that Graciela attended the University of California at Northridge to complete her California teaching credential and received her Bilingual Proficiency Certificate (BCC). Graciela was an elementary teacher and librarian for the Los Angeles Unified District (LAUSD) for more than twenty years.

———————————————————————————————————————

www.TinyNinjaBooks.com Available for pre-order now on amazon.com Hardback: $19.99

Publication date: September 29, 2020

Ninjas/Self-reliance/Self-confidence/Mornings Ages 4-8 Hardcover, 8×8 inches, 42 pages

ISBN: 9781662901836

Tiny Ninja Books are written by Sasha Graham and illustrated by Angelina Valieva. www.TinyNinjaBooks.com

###