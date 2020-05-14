Children’s Museum of Phoenix Announces Camp In A Box

Virtual Camp Program brings weekly camp fun to homes June & July

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix will be offering its first virtual camp experience this summer. CAMP IN A BOX is designed to bring the same creativity, imaginative play, and camp events to homes during the Museum’s closure caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic. CAMP IN A BOX is designed for children ages 4-10 and will be offered in June & July.

The contents of each Box will include an instruction guide, a schedule, project supplies, art materials, and access to virtual content that fits in with weekly camp themes. Each box will be available for curbside pick-up at the Museum. There is also an option for hand delivery to registrants’ doorsteps for an additional $25 fee. Virtual content will include camp counselors leading campers in different activities throughout the day including movement, stem activities, storytime, creative projects and more. Five days of virtual content will be provided for each week of camp. Content will be pre-recorded so that campers will be able to work at their own pace, pausing the video if they need to. Campers will have the opportunity to participate from the comfort of their own home with materials provided, and even pop in for some live and virtual content with staff and special guests.

“With the virtual school year wrapping up, we all need to keep our kids busy and engaged in fun learning – so we’re excited to open our camps virtually.” said the Children’s Museum CEO Kate Wells. “Our CAMP IN A BOX virtual camps will give kids super engaging, fun play experiences at home – it’s going to be like having a little slice of the Children’s Museum come to you.”

The boxes and online engagement are designed to be an easy and safe experience for kids and parents alike. Each item that is included in the box will be cleaned with a disinfectant by a Museum staff member wearing a mask and gloves so parents can feel safe about the cleanliness of the items being provided. Log-in to the content will be easy to access and live check-ins with Museum camp counselors will be through a secure link. The safety of visitors is always of the utmost importance to the Museum and this is true for any online content they provide. It is the Museum’s hope that these camps will give kids the playful experiences that they need to learn and grow and give parents some time for themselves, knowing that their children are engaged in a fun-filled camp experience in the comfort and safety of their own home.

Rates for CAMP IN A BOX are $129 per box per week for non-members, and $99 per box per week for members. Boxes will be available for curb-side pick up at the Museum. There is an additional fee of $25 for hand-delivery of boxes to registrants’ doorsteps.

CAMP IN A BOX themes and dates are:

World of Magic and Fantasy: Campers will immerse themselves into a fairytale filled with magic, dragons, castles, and even a wizard! Offered weeks of: June 1st-5th, June 29th-July 3rd & July 27th-31st

Going, Going, Green: This week, campers will engage their imaginations as they use natural and recycled materials to create Earth-friendly art and participate in activities that will teach them about the world we live in. Offered weeks of: June 8th-12th & July 6th-10th

Dinosaur Discovery: Get ready to travel back in time, when dinosaurs roamed the earth! Campers will become paleontologists for a week! Offered weeks of: June 15th-19th & July 13th-17th

Cosmic Cadets: Mission control, we are ready for take-off! Suit up and prepare to launch deep into space during our Cosmic Cadets Camp. Campers will explore the far reaches of our Milky Way Galaxy through rocket science crafts, interplanetary activities, and space-tacular missions. Offered weeks of: June 22nd-26th & July 20th-24th

The Museum is currently planning on running onsite camps concurrently with virtual camps in July if the Museum is open. A reopening date has yet to be decided as the Museum continues to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

Registration for CAMP IN A BOX is now open. To register or for more information, visit https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/exhibits-and-experiences/camps/.

