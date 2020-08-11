Children’s Museum of Phoenix Announces Fall Enrichment Program

Coming off their successful Camp In A Box summer program, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix is launching a new program designed to provide fun, creative activities for children this fall and beyond.

The THINKER PLAYER CREATOR BOX, will launch Labor Day, September 7, 2020 and is designed to be an educational supplement in a year which will see many students returning to school via all-day or partial day online learning. The goal is to provide a creative outlet for children after-school, on half-days and for preschoolers.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is proud to partner with Arizona Milk Producers & Dairy Council of Arizona on bringing the THINKER PLAYER CREATOR BOX to Valley families this fall.

The THINKER PLAYER CREATOR BOX is designed for children ages 4-9. Each box contains four weeks of activities with five activities per week. The activities will be fun, hands-on, highly engaging activities that, while still educational, offer children a much-needed break from academic screen time.

The focus of weekly activities will be on STEM, Arts, Literacy and Movement. Contents include an instruction guide, a schedule, project supplies, art materials and access to virtual content that fits in with the weekly themes, plus a special themed content bonus bag from AZ Milk Producers.

Weekly activities are based on the themes of:

Effective Detectives

Ready. Set. Road Trip!

Superhero Adventures

PAWsome Pets

World of Magic and Fantasy

Going, Going, Green

Dinosaur Discovery

Cosmic Cadets

Twenty boxes will be available for at-risk kids through a scholarship underwritten by Barker Pacific Group, Inc.

As with their virtual summer camp program, the boxes and online content are designed to be an easy and safe experience for kids and parents alike. Each item that is included in the box will be cleaned with a disinfectant by a Museum staff member wearing a mask and gloves so parents can feel safe about the cleanliness of the items being provided.

Rates for a THINKER PLAYER CREATOR BOX are $139 per box for non-members, and $119 per box for members which covers four weeks of activities. Registrants must purchase four weeks at a time. Boxes will be available for contactless, curb-side pick up at the Museum with AZ Milk Producer’s Daisy the Cow delivering the box to registrants’ cars safely.

Registration for a THINKER PLAYER CREATOR BOX is now open. To register or for more information, visit https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/exhibits-and-experiences/programs

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix continues to remain closed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. A reopening date has yet to be decided as the Museum continues to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located in the historic Monroe School Building at 215 N. 7th Street in downtown Phoenix. The Museum offers 3 floors of hands-on, fun and educational activities for children ages birth to 10. The mission of the Museum is to engage the minds, muscles and imaginations of children and the grown-ups who care about them. The Museum is currently closed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. During its closure the Museum continues to fulfill its mission through virtual programs and videos on its social media platforms. The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit ChildrensMuseumOfPhoenix.org.