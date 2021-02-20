Get free help with FAFSA on February 27, 2021

High school seniors and their families are invited to receive assistance submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Completing the FAFSA will help students access financial aid and scholarships to help pay for college.

Bring your laptop/device/mifi if you can. Limited devices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register for an appointment: http://bit.ly/FAFSA227

Limited slots will be available for those without an appointment.

COVID-19 precautions: please wear a mask and plan to stay in your car. All volunteers will be wearing masks and taking other precautions.

Documents to Bring:

● Your Social Security number (it’s important that you enter it correctly on the FAFSA form!)

● Your parents’ Social Security numbers if you are a dependent student

● Your driver’s license number if you have one

● Your Alien Registration number if you are not a

U.S. citizen

● Federal tax information or tax returns including

IRS W-2 information, for you (and your spouse, if you are married), and for your parents if you are a dependent student:

● IRS 1040

● Foreign tax return, IRS 1040NR, or IRS 1040NR-EZ

● Tax return for Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, or Palau

● Records of your untaxed income, such as child support received, interest income, and veterans noneducation benefits, for you, and for your parents if you are a dependent student

● Information on cash; savings and checking account balances; investments, including stocks and bonds and real estate (but not including the home in which you live); and

business and farm assets for you, and for your parents if you are a dependent student

When: Saturday, February 27th

Time: 10 am 1 pm

Location: Coronado High School

7501 E Virginia Ave

Scottsdale AZ, 85257

Brought to you by: College Success Arizona, Boys & Girls Clubs of Scottsdale and Coronado High School

List of upcoming events: https://www.askbenji.org/driveup

Learn more about FAFSA Drive Thru Events: http://azparenting.com/fafsa-drive-thru-events-help-students-pay-for-college/