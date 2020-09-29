SciTech Institute’s Online Resource Directory for Finding STEM Activities

New Online Resource Makes It Easier For Parents and Educators To Find STEAM Activities

SciTech Institute recently launched its online STEM Resource Directory designed to help parents and educators find quality educational resources to support digital learning. Finding and sorting through all the materials available can be challenging, so to make navigating the web for vetted online learning resources easy, SciTech Institute developed a comprehensive Resource Directory compiling STEM-related educational opportunities and activities in a single place, organized clearly by topic at: scitechinstitute.org/resources

The catalogue offers families and teachers access to a wealth of engaging content from hundreds of leading local and national organizations in an easy-to-navigate format that is fun to search and explore.

If you haven’t yet explored this STEM Resource Directory, then you don’t know what you’re missing. Check out five of SciTech Institute’s favorite featured resources:

50 Easy Science Experiments Kids Can Do at Home with Stuff You Already Have

You don’t need special equipment or a Ph.D. to get kids excited about science. These easy science experiments are a snap to pull together, using household items you already have on-hand. Let the learning—and fun—begin! (As always, take proper safety precautions and provide adult supervision as needed.) To enjoy these fun activities, visit: weareteachers.com/easy-science-experiments/

Space Station Explorers

A community of educators, learners and organizations that make STEM learning fun and exciting through connections with the International Space Station (ISS) National Lab. We collaborate with many partners on innovative programs and resources for K-12 students, educators, and the public, including opportunities to design experiments to launch to space! To enjoy these fun activities, visit: spacestationexplorers.org

Wide Open School

Wide Open School is a free and open collection of online learning activities for PreK-12th grade students and families. The website is created by Common Sense Media, with input from education, media, and technology partners. Wide Open School is an easy-to-navigate hub of resources that will be invaluable to teachers, students, and families. Access these activities at: wideopenschool.org

Freeport-McMoRan’s Dig Into Mining: The Story of Copper – From Ore to More Virtual Lab

Get a behind-the-scenes look at a working copper mine in Arizona and hear from different professionals to learn about their role in the mining process, from mine planning to reclamation. Explore the incredible technology, equipment and chemistry at work and show your students an exclusive look at the careers inside the copper industry. To go on this virtual field trip, visit: digintomining.com/virtualfieldtrips/archive

Wonderopolis

Let natural curiosity and imagination lead to exploration and discovery in learners of all ages. Each day find an intriguing question—the Wonder of the Day®—and explore it in a variety of ways. Start exploring here: wonderopolis.org

Be sure to take advantage of SciTech Institute’s STEM Resource Directory at scitechinstitute.org/resources to enhance digital learning. With this tool, students can continue to explore, connect, and build their skills and knowledge, all while having fun with STEM.

SciTech Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing and promoting STEM awareness and engagement in Arizona and beyond. The organization strives to make science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) accessible to all.