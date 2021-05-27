Very Eric Carle Exhibit Comes to Phoenix

Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit opens May 29, 2021 at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix. Co-organized by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, MA, Very Eric Carle is the first North American traveling exhibit for children inspired by the art of beloved children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle.

At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors’ step into the pages of Eric Carle’s colorful picture books. His classic “Very” series, all illustrated in his hand-painted tissue paper collage technique, introduces five special insects who take journeys of discovery. Each story is a testament to Eric Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination. Visitors will:

Become the Very Hungry Caterpillar as they follow his path

Weave a web with the Very Busy Spider

Find their light with the Very Lonely Firefly

Make the Very Clumsy Click Beetle flip and jump

Compose a night symphony with the Very Quiet Cricket

Create artwork using many of Eric Carle’s materials and techniques

Enjoy a gallery of prints from Eric Carle’s “Very” book series

The exhibit will be on display at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix through Labor Day, and then continues its multi-year tour as a traveling exhibit. The exhibit is expected to tour for up to 10 years.

The Museum will be open 7 days a week, through September 6th, 9am to 4pm. Admission into Very Eric Carle is free with paid Museum admission of $14.95 per person. Members and children under the age of 1 are free.

Tickets can be purchased online at childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/museum-admission/.