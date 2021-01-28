10th Annual Arizona SciTech Festival

2021 Festival Season Debuts In-Person and Virtual Hybrid Format Highlighting the Theme of “Embracing the Future”

SciTech Institute is excited to announce the 2021 Arizona SciTech Festival season, marking 10 years of celebrating and inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) across Arizona. The Festival season begins Jan. 30 and runs through Feb. 28. Arizonans of all ages will enjoy fun and engaging events and activities offered during this annual celebration while building their STEM knowledge. Best of all, most events are free!

New for 2021, the popular tradition will feature both in-person and virtual events from a variety of locations across the state. 50 signature events hosted by an assortment of organizations who have worked to redefine the Festival season by providing engaging experiences in virtual settings.

The season kicks off with the popular Connect2STEM event on Saturday, Jan. 30, presented by the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix and sponsored by Cox Communications. Other activities planned include:

ASU Open Door on all four of the university’s campuses, one held each weekend in February

Virtual tours of fun destinations and places to visit

Presentations and workshops from STEM professionals and experts

Panels featuring knowledgeable speakers covering hot topics

Highlights from different regions’ signature events

“Arizona’s youth have a future that includes significant career opportunities in STEM fields,” said Steve Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. “For 10 years, the SciTech Festival has leveraged diverse partnerships to engage and inspire young people to see the possibilities and pursue education for these high-demand careers. We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our collaborators and give Arizonans another meaningful STEM experience.”

Hundreds of SciTech Festival collaborators will deliver abundant opportunities for kids, teens, and adults to explore STEM through interactive events, workshops, panels, presentations and tours. Organizers will offer in-person, hands-on events when possible, but most Festival activities will be hosted virtually. Interested parties should visit SciTechInstitute.org to find events of interest and check often for updates.

Having more digital options enhances access for all by minimizing barriers like geography and socioeconomics. SciTech Institute anticipates this fusion of online and in-person events will go beyond 2021, making future Festivals equally inclusive and providing more participants with valuable and rewarding experiences.

“We are working hard to ensure people still have opportunities for STEM learning during this time, by continuing to provide meaningful ways to connect with collaborators from business, community, government and education,” said Dr. Jeremy Babendure, executive director of SciTech Institute. “We see the silver lining in how current challenges will push us to grow as a community and work creatively together.”

Since its launch in 2012, the Arizona SciTech Festival has become the country’s third-largest science festival with more than 900 organizations partnering to present roughly 2,300 events throughout the season in 80+ Arizona cities and towns. Spearheaded by the Arizona Commerce Authority, Arizona Science Center, Arizona Technology Council Foundation, Arizona Board of Regents, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona, the Arizona SciTech Festival is a wildly successful grassroots STEM collaboration.

A full list of Arizona SciTech Festival events can be found at SciTechInstitute.org.

Also see: http://azparenting.com/scitech-institutes-online-resource-directory-for-finding-stem-activities/

SciTech Institute is a nonprofit organization working to enhance and promote STEM awareness and engagement in Arizona and beyond. SciTech Institute strives to connect the STEM community and motivate individuals to pursue STEM-related career paths and get engaged in community events during the Arizona SciTech Festival, as a way to help enrich their lives.