CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF PHOENIX SET TO RE-OPEN INDOORS

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF PHOENIX SET TO RE-OPEN ITS INTERIOR SPACES MAY 29, 2021

In-Person Summer Camps Begin May 31st

After being closed for over 14 months, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix (CMoP) is thrilled to announce that they will re-open its interior spaces on May 29th. The Museum closed its doors on March 13, 2020 to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 at the start of the Pandemic and has remained closed since then.

During their closure, the Museum continued to fulfill their mission of engaging the minds, muscles and imaginations of children and the grown-ups who care about them with daily activities posted in both English and Spanish on their social media platforms, the creation of a virtual summer camp program called Camp-In-A-Box, Thinker Player Creator Boxes aimed to give kids hands-on activities that they can do at home, and their 100% Outside, 100% Fun Adventure Play experience which opened in late October.

On May 10th, the Museum will close to the general public for 19 days to dismantle their outdoor Adventure Play experience and prepare the Museum’s interior exhibit spaces for visitors once again.

The Museum will be open 7 days a week, May 29th through Labor Day, September 6th from 9am to 4pm. Thereafter, operating hours will be 9am to 4pm Tuesday-Sunday. COVID-19 precautions will remain in place upon reopening including limited capacity and timed ticketing. Mask requirements and social distancing will be enforced. Admission Price is $14.95 per person. Members and children under the age of 1 are free.

In addition to re-opening their indoor spaces, the Museum will once again offer in-person summer camps with reduced number of campers per week. CMoP camps begin May 31st.

Designed for children ages 5-8, campers can choose from the following themed camps: Dinosaur Discovery, Superhero Adventure, PAWsome Pets, Ready. Set. Road Trip! and, Effective Detectives.

Each unique camp week includes themed hands-on activities as well as plenty of free play within all three floors of the Museum’s imaginative exhibits.

CMoP Camps are $235 for Members and $280 for Non-Members. An Early Bird Camp Sale is on now through April 18th at https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/exhibits-and-experiences/camps/.

COVID-19 precautions, including mask requirements and social distancing, will be enforced.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located in the historic Monroe School Building at 215 N. 7th Street in downtown Phoenix. The Museum fosters a joy of learning through open-ended, fun, exploratory play experiences for children ages birth to 10. The mission of the Museum is to engage the minds, muscles and imaginations of children and the grown-ups who care about them. The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit ChildrensMuseumOfPhoenix.org.