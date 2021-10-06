Get Pinning! Pinners Conference and Expo Returns to WestWorld

The Pinners Conference and Expo Celebrates Five Years in AZ

By Molly Cerreta Smith

The Pinners Conference and Expo has become the ultimate one-stop-shop for online inspiration, skill development, classes and workshops and nearly endless shopping opportunities. This year, the Pinners Conference returns to Scottsdale on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, 13, marking its fifth anniversary in Arizona.

The two-day kid-friendly event, taking place at WestWorld of Scottsdale, located at 16601 North Pima Road, is all about bringing online inspiration to life, and giving attendees the tools, resources, empowerment and encouragement to help them create their own masterpieces — whether through a painted wooden sign, an elegantly designed cookie, an artfully curated photograph or one-of-a-kind jewelry.

The Pinners Conference features more than 100 hands-on classes and more than 250 vendor shopping booths, providing attendees with the opportunity to develop new skills, shop the latest trends while supporting small businesses, and create finished projects of their own in welcoming environment free of intimidation.

The Pinners Conference and Expo gathers the best brands under one roof, providing attendees with one-of-a-kind opportunities to meet with, and learn from, some of the most inspiring, creative women on the web including experts in DIY, home décor, food arts, fashion, beauty, self-improvement, sewing, party planning, photography and much more. This year’s sponsor include The Home Depot, Michaels, Dixie Belle Paint Company, Chalk Couture, Janome, Plaid Crafts, Craft HTV, and Makers Movement.

Beyond providing an outlet for attendees to learn more about their creative passions and to support other small businesses that are living out their dreams through their creations, The Pinners Conference and Expo serves as a place to connect others with similar dreams, interests and mindsets. Roxanne and Kendall Bennett founded the event with the intent to not only bring to life the spirit of Pinterest through a series of workshops, but also to help guests connect with other passionate “DIYers,” creators, experts, influencers and retailers.

The hope is those that attend The Pinners Conference and Expo will not only leave feeling empowered and inspired — with new skills they can put to use — but also with a host of lifelong memories and new friends with whom they can share their newfound interests.

Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 12 and 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13. General admission tickets are $10 and include shopping and booth make-and-take crafts. Individual class tickets include general admission; class materials are sold separately by presenters. Children eight and younger are free. For tickets and class packages, visit www.az.pinnersconference.com.