Gift Ideas for Dad

Whether your dad is a do-it-yourselfer or a do-it-for me, your Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) can share gift ideas for all kinds of dads:

For the practical dad:

· Replace a faded, sun-damaged steering wheel or dash

· Seat covers to spruce up an older vehicle or protect a newer one

· Window film to block sun rays

· Digital tire pressure gauge

· Portable car vacuum

· Offer to fill the gas tank, check fluid levels, adjust tire pressure, clean the windshield, dispose of trash, and add an air freshener.

For the flashier dad:

· Custom wheels and covers

· Custom floor mats

· Driving gloves

· LED interior under dash lighting kit

· Update stereo, add speakers and amp.

For every dad:

· Full interior and exterior detail

· Roadside emergency kit

· High quality sun shade

· License plate frame featuring his alma mater, military service, favorites sports team, dog or hobby.

The Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) helps car owners find skilled and honest car repair shops. NARPRO only recommends independent, family-owned, full-service auto repair shops that have passed 26 rigorous tests. Visit www.NARPRO.com to find recommended shops near work or home. NARPRO is the easiest way to find an honest mechanic in the Valley.