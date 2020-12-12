Local Gifts That Help!

Struggling to find that perfect gift? Consider a gift of membership or a donation to one of these organizations that have been greatly impacted by this year’s pandemic. Your gift of a donation or a membership purchase will help them continue to operate during these tough times and will bring joy, education, and assistance to families across Arizona. It is the gift that helps!

VYT

For 32 seasons, Valley Youth Theatre has been the safe and encouraging place for Phoenix young people to learn performing arts essentials, like acting, singing, dancing, playwriting, improvisation, and stage management. But did you know, they also teach crucial life skills, like motivation, cooperation, commitment, communication, and respect? We do! And now, they are teaching those things virtually with world-class teaching artists and a proven, interactive curriculum. It’s the perfect gift for everyone, age 3 through 18! We offer 12 different 8-week courses, beginning as soon as January 11, 2021. So, go to vyt.com/education, today, and purchase classes for every young person on your list!

The i.d.e.a. Museum

Enjoy art and hands-on activities that support early learning, nurture creative thinking and engage families in quality time together. Gift memberships start at $70. The most popular membership – the $85 primary – includes free admission for 4 members of your family for one year, allowing you to experience rotating exhibitions. Members receive advanced timed admissions reservation opportunities. Membership pays for itself in less than three family visits! Details: ideaMuseum.org

The Phoenix Zoo

Make the holiday season WILD for someone special by giving them the gift of a Phoenix Zoo membership! With exclusive benefits including unlimited admission to the Zoo for an entire year, FREE or discounted admission to more than 150 other zoos and aquariums, 10% discount at the Phoenix Zoo’s Gift Shop, discounts on birthday parties, programs, camps special events, advanced viewing of new exhibits, making a Zoo membership is the perfect gift. Individual membership prices start at $69 and $179 for family memberships (ages 2 and under are free). Visit phoenixzoo.org/membership

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Start a new adventure this year at the Museum’s new outdoor experience, Adventure Play! Family membership includes free admission for a year plus 2 additional general admission passes. Also, with the purchase of a membership, you get a Free Thinker Player Creator Activity bag to keep the kids busy and creative this holiday season. Family memberships start at $125 for 1 adult and 1 child. ChildrensMuseumofPhoenix.org Your purchase of a membership at this time will help the Museum continue to be a strong and financially stable organization now and as we move forward into the new year. Thank you for your support.

HD SOUTH

Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, HD South could not continue to operate without the generosity of our local community. As a private 501 (c)3 non-profit organization, every penny we receive through private donations and grants is a valuable contribution to the expansion of Gilbert’s history, arts, and culture for current and future generations. All donations, large or small, are gratefully received. We continue to operate our programs, events and activities allowing museum visitors to explore the past, experience the present and imagine the future! hdsouth.org/donate

OCJ Kids

As the holiday season approaches, the focus of OCJ Kids remains the same, impact Arizona’s foster children and create memories to last a lifetime. Since 2006, OCJ Kids has provided opportunities for our local community to wrap around Arizona’s foster children who currently live in group homes. On December 12 – 13, OCJ Kids will host our annual One Bright Star Christmas Bowling Party. Over the 2 days, more than 500 foster children and teens will have the opportunity to bowl, visit with Santa and receive gifts from their wish list. You can be a part of creating memories and bringing hope to Arizona’s foster children! To purchase a gift for a child, visit Amazon’s charity wish lists and look for OCJ Kids One Bright Star. Your purchase can be shipped directly to OCJ Kids. OCJ Kids is a qualified foster care organization. As an Arizona taxpayer, you may be eligible to receive a dollar for dollar credit on your 2020 Arizona State Taxes when you donate to OCJ Kids. The Arizona Tax Credit allows taxpayers to decide where their tax dollars are going to be spent by choosing a qualified charity to donate your tax dollars. Individual taxpayers may donate up to $500 and joint filers may donate up to $1,000. To make your Arizona Tax Credit donation, please visit our website at ocjkids.org/donate.

OdySea Aquarium

Give your loved ones an undersea adventure all year long with an OdySea Aquarium Annual Pass. They will enjoy unlimited visits for an entire year! Pass members also skip the line at the ticket window and receive invitations to exclusive Passholder Previews for special events throughout the year. Passholders receive FREE access to all Fish & Sips Happy Hour events (age 21+), discounts on Shark Behind the Scenes Tours, Penguin and Sloth Encounters, and 10% off at the café and gift shop as well as 10% off birthday parties. Members also receive discounts at select restaurants and retailers within the Arizona Boardwalk entertainment destination. A family membership including 1 adult and 1 child (age 2-17) is $149.95 or 2 adults and 1 child (age 2-17) is $239.95. More options at OdySeaAquarium.com.

Butterfly Wonderland

Create an appreciation of nature through conservation and education about butterflies and other rainforest creatures with a Butterfly Wonderland Annual Pass. An Annual Membership includes unlimited visits to Butterfly Wonderland for an entire year, as well as invitations to special events, reduced pricing on birthday party packages, and a 10% discount at the cafe and gift shop. Members also receive discounts at select restaurants and retailers within the Arizona Boardwalk entertainment destination. A family membership including 1 adult and 1 child (age 2-17) is $87.95 or 2 adults and 1 child (age 2-17) is $141.95. More options at ButterflyWonderland.com.

Ryan House

Phoenix-based Ryan House, whose mission is to embrace all children and their families as they navigate life-limiting or end-of-life journeys, is seeking holiday donations including unwrapped toys for newborns, toddlers, preteens, and teens. Items including toys and games like matchbox cars, barbie dolls, arts and crafts, manicure/nail art sets, video games and Legos to name a few. Also consider donating pantry items like individual packages of snacks, boxed muffin mixes, ice cream cups and a variety of condiments. Plus, it is not too late to designate your 2020 Arizona Charitable Tax Credit to Ryan House. Email Makenzie George at [email protected]use.org. ryanhouse.org/donate