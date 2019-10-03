PCH Raises Over $831,000 For Childhood Cancer Patients

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Raised More Than $831,000 for Childhood Cancer Patients in September

Step Up. Stop Cancer. Campaign Proceeds Provide Critical Funding for Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

PHOENIX – With the help of the local community, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation is excited to announce that it raised more than $831,000 in September for its Step Up. Stop Cancer. campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This amount includes cash and in-kind donations from businesses and individuals.

Step Up. Stop Cancer. kicked off on Sept. 1 with an Arizona Diamondbacks game, which brought Phoenix Children’s patient Angel Carden to the pitching mound to throw the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Local businesses joined this movement to support childhood cancer research through cause-marketing campaigns that included menu item specials, days of giving and donations at registers, which raised funds for the Hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD).

“We are just astounded by the incredible support the community has provided our patients at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in 2019,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of businesses and individuals in the community, we can continue to broaden the life-saving care at the CCBD.”

Step Up. Stop Cancer. united restaurants, small businesses and corporate sponsors to bring the focus of childhood cancer to the forefront during September. Additional fundraisers included kid-operated lemonade stands, special events and much more.

More than 20 businesses held a special fundraiser and raised awareness, including Arizona Diamondbacks, Camelback Volkswagen Subaru | Camelback Hyundai Kia, Cobblestone Auto Spa, MI Windows and Doors, Smile Generation, Coulter Cadillac Phoenix, Layton Construction Company, Massage Envy.

For more information about Step Up. Stop Cancer., visit stepupwithpch.org.

About Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is Arizona’s only children’s hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals with rankings in all ten specialties. Phoenix Children’s provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children’s provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. The Hospital is poised for continued growth in quality patient care, research and medical education. For more information about the hospital, visit phoenixchildrens.org.