Phoenix Zoo Announces Re-opening Dates and Cruise the Zoo Extended!

The Phoenix Zoo will be reopening to it’s members on June 13 and 14 and will reopen to the public on June 15

The Zoo will be limiting capacity and everyone, including members will need to reserve their tickets online at phoenixzoo.org. You may reserve your spot starting on June 1. Daily hours will be 7am to noon. Many of the experiences and encounters will open at a later date but for now, there will be plenty of space for guests to roam and enjoy the animals and the Zoo’s natural landscape.

New safety measures have been put into effect to protect staff members and guests. Per the Phoenix Zoo some of those changes are:

We will be managing capacity each day at the Zoo to allow for recommended social distancing. Given our large footprint, and a 5-hour timespan, we have established an initial attendance cap of 2,500 guests each day.

Tickets MUST be purchased in advance for a specific day. This can be done online at phoenixzoo.org beginning on June 1.

Members also must reserve a specific day in advance to visit. This can be done online at phoenixzoo.org beginning June 1.

To promote a healthy environment for our guests and staff, acrylic guards have been installed at various locations around Zoo grounds. In areas where acrylic guards are not feasible, staff will be wearing a protective face shield.

All Zoo staff will be wearing masks. Guests are welcome to wear masks during their visit to the Zoo, however, we will not be mandating that you do so.

Strollers, wheelchairs and electric convenience vehicle rentals will be sanitized before and after each use.

We have implemented an enhanced protocol of cleaning and sanitizing high contact touch points as well as other various areas throughout the park.

You will find more than 50 hand sanitizing stations conveniently located throughout the park for your use.

Restrooms will be available throughout Zoo grounds. We encourage guests to maintain social distancing while accessing them. All restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized on a rigorous schedule.

For the safety of our guests and in order to help maintain social distancing recommendations, several experiences and encounters will open at a later date.

Cruise the Zoo has also been extended! Due to overwhelming demand, Cruise the Zoo has been extended with slight modifications. More weekends have been added throughout the summer to accommodate those wanting to visit the Zoo via their vehicle. Summer Cruise the Zoo hours will be 7 a.m. – noon, with vehicles needing to be in line by 11 a.m. Pricing remains $65 for general public, $50 for Phoenix Zoo Members.

Upcoming dates are: June 4-8, July 2-6 and August 6-10. Tickets for Cruise the Zoo must be pre-purchased online at: https://www.phoenixzoo.org/cruisethezoo