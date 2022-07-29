Summer Routines Keep Kids Learning

By Christina Katz

Let me guess. Your kids are already getting bored this summer? Maybe they are going to camp or day camp or a workshop or summer school here and there, but some of the summer they are home with no structured activities.

Yikes. Your first instinct might have been to give them the summer off. Now, several weeks into summer break, you are wondering what the heck you were thinking letting them clear their summer schedules.

But if you did, never fear, because I have a plan for you that works during summer or over any school break. Put this vacation enrichment routine into effect now and watch your child go from listless and unmotivated to enthusiastic and engaged. Believe it or not, you can prevent the summer slide with an at-home summer enrichment program of your own making.

Issue A Reading Challenge. Your child’s brain will definitely turn to mush if you let them do nothing but play video games and watch TV all summer. So, sign them up for an age-appropriate summer reading challenge through their school or local library or even create your own. We buy our daughter eight age-appropriate reading-challenge books before school gets out. The rule is she must read for at least a half-hour on weekday mornings before she can do anything else. The half-hour often turns into an hour or even hours depending on the book. Keep your costs down by using the library or buying second-hand books or e-books.

Ban Cell Phones in the AM. In our house, phones are viewed as a privilege, not a right. If we pay for them, we get to model healthy cell phone behaviors no matter what the other parents are doing. So we don’t use cell phones until noon, every day, even when it’s not summer. The idea is that Samantha could be doing something enriching or creative with her brain that does not involve staring passively into a screen. However, we make an exception if the screen is being used in pursuit of self-expression. If she wants to look up fashions from different periods so she can render them more accurately in her fashion notebook, that’s allowable. We also permit a quick phone check first thing in the morning to wish someone a happy birthday or reply to a message.

Tackle Life-skill Projects. Life skills are often not taught in school and learning new skills can be a fun, shared experience between parents and kids. Examples might be creating a garden with a toddler or preschooler, learning to cook with an elementary school child, redecorating a room with a tween, or balancing a checkbook with a teen. What’s nice about having a life-skill project with each of your children every summer is that it is something you can bond over. Selecting seeds together, shopping for food together, deciding on paint colors together, and visiting the bank together suddenly becomes a shared adventure rather than a mundane task. As parents, we know a lot, but we often do not take the necessary time to share what we know. Summer is the perfect time to connect while pursuing age-appropriate training.

Schedule Daily, Weekly & Monthly Chores. Your child is part of the family and therefore part of a team. Summer is not your only chance to reinforce this principle, but more free time can mean more help around the house if you play your cards right. Sit down and make a chores list for each child. Divide it up into daily, weekly, and monthly chores so kids can’t wiggle out of helping with big jobs like cleaning out the garage or washing the cars. Kids like to feel like they are graduating to more sophisticated chores the older they get, so make sure the level of difficulty of each chore matches each child’s aptitudes and abilities. Kids can feel proud of pitching in whether simply emptying the dishwasher daily, cleaning their room weekly, or doing yard work with the whole family every other week.

Learn Something Fun. What if everyone in your home learned something new each summer that interested them? Satisfying their interests will enrich the whole family so go ahead and set a date for a show and tell celebration at the end of the summer. Then look for summer learning opportunities at your child’s school, through the local library, YMCA, or community center, and even online. Video training series are available online any given day, just make sure you screen the instructor, website, and material for security and age-appropriateness. You can even help your kids create their own curriculum using books, videos, vocabulary, and a creative project. If you want to teach your kids that learning can be fun, put them in charge of learning a topic that motivates them and watch what happens.

Start these vacation policies when your kids are young if you can, although they will create a more balanced summer even if you start today with teens. Kids love having routines and these strategies will quickly become the new norm.

If you have company or go to someone else’s home, let the enrichment routine go for the sake of being in and enjoying the moment. Routines create structure, which increase feelings of stability and security in kids. But do not be afraid to bounce the routine in favor of an impromptu trip to the lake or beach. Having summer enrichment routines offers the kind of balance parents need to create a happier, more peaceful summer for the whole family. Happy summering!

Lessons That Come From Summer Enrichment Routines

Other families have their own summer routines; and this is ours.

Books are portable. Kids can read in the car, outside in the hammock, or while lying on a beach.

Summer is for fun, and this type of schedule allows for plenty of outings, sleepovers, and campouts.

Being a good member of the family team is helpful practice for being a member of teams beyond the family.

This routine lets older children become role models and set a good example for younger children.

Kids who learn life skills from their parents can transition more smoothly into adulthood.

If you are cheerfully committed to your family’s summer routine, your kids will follow suit.

Future summer memories will include lazy reading time, adventures in learning, and having fun at home as well as away from home.

If you do not have expectations or if you always adopt the expectations of others, your kids will not learn to respect you. Having expectations about things that matter, like summer enrichment, helps them feel good about themselves and feel better about your parenting.

Ideas For Self-directed Summer Learning

Juggling

Hip Hop Dancing

Magic Tricks

Geocaching

Puppet Making

Personal Exercise Program

Singing

Card Games

Writing Contests

Cartooning

Sign Language

Painting

Mosaics

Family History

Fairy Gardens

Jelly & Jam Making

Train Set Construction

Gardening

Turn Hobby Into Business

Create Outdoor Art

Cake Decorating

Astronomy

Ethnic Cooking

Create Bath Products

Visual Journaling

Author, journalist, and writing coach Christina Katz is a creative type and creative types love routines. They also love bagging the routine in favor of a spur-of-the-moment summer adventure with the family, which is what summer is all about.

