The Attitude of Gratitude

How to start a gratitude journal

By Michael Klinkner, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Did you know there are scientifically proven benefits to being grateful? Gratitude opens the door to more positive relationships, improves mental and physical health, enhances empathy and reduces stress.

As we begin a new year, setting a precedent of gratitude for yourself and your children can help you focus on the good things in life – even when times are challenging. A great way to keep gratitude top-of-mind is to encourage regular writing in a gratitude journal. And what better time to start than now?

Keeping a gratitude journal can help your kids become more self-aware. Urge your kids and teens to write anything and everything in their journal without worrying about being judged since it’s for their eyes only.

Gratitude journals are also great for the rough days. Reflecting on reasons to be thankful can help put things into perspective, especially on days that are less than stellar.

Staring at a blank notebook page can be daunting for youngsters, though, so having some writing prompts can help get the ball rolling. Consider a few of these:

Write about something positive that recently happened and made you feel fortunate, empowered or inspired. Be sure to include every detail you can recall.

Make a list of a things you can do to make another person happy. Then go out and do them. Write about how it made you feel to dedicate yourself to seeing another person smile.

Write about a struggle you overcame. Remind yourself how good it felt to overcome that struggle.

List three qualities you admire about yourself.

Consider one thing that makes you angry. Then brainstorm ways you can handle this challenge when it appears.

Make a list of what makes your closest friends special.

Think about a time when somebody did something nice for you. Write down the details of that time and how it made you feel.

Make a list of all the people who enrich your life and why. Share the list with them if you feel comfortable doing so. This is very likely to make someone’s day brighter.

Name five things that make you smile. These can be simple things, like your favorite song or even your comfiest pajamas. Reflect on how these things positively affect your mood.

We all have the ability – and opportunity – to cultivate gratitude every day. Rather than complain about the things you want or “deserve,” spend that time and energy focusing on everything you have. Cultivating an “attitude of gratitude” is one of the simplest ways to improve satisfaction in life and developing that skill at an early age will serve your children well for a lifetime.

Michael Klinkner is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy and Neurolinguistic Programming. He is also certified in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. Klinkner provides individual, group and family therapy to children, adolescents and adults in Central Phoenix and Gilbert, Ariz. Klinkner focuses on treating a variety of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, trauma and ADHD. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/michaelklinknercounseling/ or https://instagram.com/michael_klinknercounseling

