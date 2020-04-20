Valley Family Builds A “Kind Cart” Drawing Inspiration From Local Museum

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF PHOENIX EXHIBIT INSPIRES VALLEY FAMILY TO BRING UPLIFTING FUN TO NEIGHBORHOOD WITH “KIND CART”

PHOENIX, AZ — North Phoenix residents, Maggie & Bjorn Olsen are parents to a 5 and 7 year old and have been members of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix for many years. Both Maggie & Bjorn recently shared with the Museum how the Museum inspired their family in the creation of the “Kind Cart” during this unprecedented time in our history.

The “Kind Cart” was built by Bjorn and the kids when they had a “shop day with Daddy” a couple of weeks ago. This project was inspired by the Museum’s now 10-foot tall robot that lives in the Museum’s Art Studio. This Art Studio centerpiece has taken on different forms through the years including being a house, castle and rocket. Children are encouraged to paint the structure which helps children cross their body’s mid-line, an important developmental skill promoting the coordination and communication of the left and right hemispheres of the brain.

As most parents these days, Maggie and Bjorn are homeschooling their children while schools remain closed and the kids are really missing their neighbors and friends. With a desire to create something that would help connect their kids to their friends while also practicing social distancing, the “Kind Cart” on wheels was created. The cart has visited numerous houses already and will continue on its way through the neighborhood. Each family gets to paint the cart for a couple of days and then Bjorn and Maggie move it to the next house for other kids to enjoy. Several people have mentioned how it reminds them of the robot at the Museum.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is thrilled their engaging Art Studio became the inspiration for connecting friends and neighbors during a time of social distancing and uncertainty.

The Museum remains closed until it is safe to reopen again. During its closure they continue to engage with their visitors via sharing fun projects and resources on their social media platforms. A library of projects and resources are also on the Museum’s web page here: https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/exhibits-and-experiences/educational-value/ .

