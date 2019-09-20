By Expect More Arizona

Showing up for school has a huge impact on a student’s academic success starting in kindergarten and continuing through high school. Even as children grow older and more independent, families play a key role in making sure students get to school safely every day and understand why attendance is so important for success in school and on the job.

DID YOU KNOW?

Starting in kindergarten, too many absences can cause children to fall behind in school.

In kindergarten, missing even 10 percent (approximately 18 days) of school can make it harder to learn to read.

By 6th grade, absenteeism is one of three signs that a student may drop out of high school.

By 9th grade, regular and high attendance is a better predictor of graduation rates than 8th grade test scores.

Absences can affect the whole classroom if the teacher has to slow down learning to help children catch up.

Being late to school may lead to poor attendance.

Students should miss no more than 9 days of school each year to stay engaged, successful and on track.

Absences can be a sign that a student is losing interest in school, struggling with school work, dealing with a bully or facing some other potentially serious difficulty.

Students can be chronically absent even if they only miss a day or two every few weeks.

Attendance is an important life skill that will help your child graduate from college and keep a job.

WHAT YOU CAN DO (Parents of children in K – 5th grade)

Set a regular bed time and morning routine.

Lay out clothes and back packs the night before.

Make sure your child has the required shots/vaccinations before the first day of school.

Don’t let your child stay home unless she is truly sick. Keep in mind complaints of a stomach ache or headache can be a sign of anxiety and not a reason to stay home.

If you child seems anxious about going to school, talk to teachers, school counselors or other parents for advice about making her more comfortable and excited about learning.

Develop back-up plans for getting to school if something comes up. Call on a family member, neighbor or other parent.

Avoid medical appointments and extended trips when school is in session.

WHAT YOU CAN DO (Parents of children in 6th-12th grade)

Make school attendance a priority.

Talk about the importance of showing up to school every day, make that the expectation.

Help your child maintain daily routines, such as finishing homework and getting a good night’s sleep.

Try not to schedule dental and medical appointments during the school day.

Don’t let your child stay home unless truly sick. Complaints of headaches or stomach aches may be signs of anxiety.

HELP YOUR TEEN STAY ENGAGED

Find out if your child feels engaged by his classes and feels safe from bullies and other threats. Make sure he/she is not missing class because of behavioral issues and school discipline policies. If any of these are problems, work with your school.

Stay on top of academic progress and seek help from teachers or tutors if necessary. Make sure teachers know how to contact you.

Stay on top of your child’s social contacts. Peer pressure can lead to skipping school, while students without many friends can feel isolated.

Encourage meaningful afterschool activities, including sports and clubs.

COMMUNICATE WITH THE SCHOOL

Know the school’s attendance policy – incentives and penalties

Talk to teachers if you notice sudden changes in behavior. These could be tied to something going on at school.

Check on your child’s attendance to be sure absences are not piling up.

Ask for help from school officials, afterschool programs, other parents or community agencies if you’re having trouble getting your child to school.

