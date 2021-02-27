Marriage and the Affection Connection

by Christa Melnyk Hines

“They must still be dating,” my friend whispers to me.

As we stand shivering at my son’s soccer game, my brother-in-law and his fiancée cuddle together sharing a warm blanket and a chair.

“No married couple would be that affectionate toward each other,” she says.

Her assessment seems a bit pessimistic to this romantic. Must the spontaneity and sweetness of courtship die as we move out of the “shout from the roof-tops” kind of young love into the demands of young parenthood?

Growing complacent about displaying affection is not unusual as a marriage is peppered with children, crises, celebrations, and day-to-day routine. Nonetheless, simple expressions of love like handholding, hugs and kisses, and compliments are an important component to the health of a marriage and the family unit.

“Without intimacy, people can and often do begin to feel isolated, alone, bitter, depressed, used and simply uncared for,” says Amanda Deverich, a licensed marriage and family therapist. “All the happiness that was amplified by the physicality in the early part of the marriage is no longer there to grease the wheels of family life. What remains is grinding drudgery, financial stress and short tempers.”

Affection in the midst parenthood. Many parents find that affection for each other can get lost in the mind-numbing whirlwind of sleepless nights and the general challenges of new parenthood.

“This is a natural phenomenon in the family life cycle as parents devote their energies to the newborn,” Deverich says.

After the initial adjustment period, nurture your relationship to avoid resentment and a sense of neglect. Such feelings can quietly chip away at the positive family dynamic that your kids rely on to feel safe and secure.

Why affection is healthy. “Couples believe affection is simply an inspired by-product of a feeling,” Deverich says. “However, it can be the other way around. Love, connectedness, and caring can be sparked by physical touch.”

While excessive public displays of intimacy can cause discomfort for those around you––including your kids––showing warmth toward one another gives children a sense of well-being, that all is well in their family unit.

“When children see this model behavior where affection is easily expressed, that is a skill set that can translate into other arenas of their life,” says psychiatrist Dr. Bela Sood. “They learn how to be kind, gentle, as well as be happy with other people as they watch their own parents.”

When affection doesn’t come naturally. Not everyone was raised in affectionate homes and others simply are not wired to display warmth toward others, including the ones they love the most.

“Understand the uniqueness and differences in the other person without being judgmental about that,” Sood says.

But that does not mean you cannot work on meeting your spouse’s needs for affection. Recall what attracted the two of you in the first place. Physical touch and tenderness toward each other can reaffirm your love and create instant connectedness.

“We forget that we have control over many things that go on in our lives if we are willing to make that sacrifice,” Sood says. “And why are we willing to make that sacrifice? Because we love that person.”

17 Simple Ways to Rekindle that Lovin’ Feelin’

Hold hands

Hug and kiss

Look each other in the eyes

Get involved in a hobby together

Listen when your spouse talks about his or her interests

Flirt with each other

Laugh together

Pen a love note and leave it on your spouse’s pillow

Send a flirty text message

Email a link to a sweet love song to your mate

Give your spouse a back rub

Offer a sincere compliment

Help each other around the house and with the kids

Call each other during the day just to check in

Court each other

Tell your kids what you love about your spouse

Say “I love you”

Christa Melnyk Hines, a nationally published freelance writer, and her husband of 23 years are the parents of two boys.

