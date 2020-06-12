MIM – Musical Instrument Museum Announces Reopening!

After temporarily closing its doors on March 19, 2020, MIM is pleased to announce its reopening to guests on Monday, June 22, 2020

New Offerings on Display

MIM’s galleries are ever changing—even while the museum’s doors were closed. Guests will discover many new offerings on display, such as a 14-foot pipe organ recently installed in the Orientation Gallery, a 1922 Steinway piano and stage outfit owned by legendary songstress Roberta Flack added to the Artist Gallery, and several updates to exhibits in the Geographic Galleries that occurred during the museum’s closure. Congo Masks and Music: Masterpieces from Central Africa has been extended into 2021 to give guests time to see this exclusive exhibition of one of Africa’s most powerful art forms.

Commitment to Health and Safety

MIM has thoroughly reviewed its daily operations and has implemented new measures designed to support the health and safety of our community. Full details on these precautions, including cleaning protocols, social distancing, mask requirements, and more can be found on MIM.org. All large events, programs, concerts, and guided tours remain cancelled. While MIM’s award-winning Café Allegro remains closed until further notice, there are contactless “grab-and-go” refreshments available for purchase. The Museum Store is open for a minimal contact shopping experience including curbside pickup for online and phone orders. Virtual programs including Online Mini Music Makers classes, virtual field trips guided by MIM’s education team, and Creative Aging sessions for people living with memory loss will continue to be offered.

Further details are available on MIM.org.